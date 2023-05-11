2 killed in crash involving dump truck in Saugatuck

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, and the front-seat passenger, a 67-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Two women were killed Thursday after their vehicle collided with a dump truck in Saugatuck.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Blue Star Highway and North Street. A Buick SUV did not stop at a two-way stop sign and was struck by a dump truck traveling southbound on the highway.

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, and the front-seat passenger, a 67-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. The rear seat passenger, a 75-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

