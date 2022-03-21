3-year-old dies after being struck by tractor in Ottawa Co. accident

Police say the incident happened around 3:10 p.m. on a Blendon Township farm.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 3-year-old boy was killed Monday after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County.

Police say the incident happened around 3:10 p.m. on a Blendon Township farm. The 3-year-old was struck by a tractor accidentally.

While responding personnel attempted life-saving measures, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

