3-year-old dies after being struck by tractor in Ottawa Co. accident

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 3-year-old boy was killed Monday after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County.
Police say the incident happened around 3:10 p.m. on a Blendon Township farm. The 3-year-old was struck by a tractor accidentally.
While responding personnel attempted life-saving measures, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.
