Overnight crash on US-131 leaves 1 dead

Police say the man was traveling on US-131 when he struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the shoulder.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Wyoming man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing into a parked vehicle along US-131.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on US-131 near 32nd Street. The 45-year-old Wyoming man was traveling southbound when he struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked along the roadway. His vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected, police say.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.