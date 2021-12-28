Father allegedly shoots, kills son in Newaygo County

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 69-year-old father of the victim has been taken into custody in connection to the case.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in jail on murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his son Monday in Newaygo County.

Deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 800 block of E Pierce Drive for a shots fired complaint around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Upon arrivals, deputies found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

First aid was attempted but the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 69-year-old father of the victim has been taken into custody in connection to the case. He is being held at the Newaygo County Jail on murder charges and is expected to be formally charged sometime Tuesday.

The incident is currently under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.