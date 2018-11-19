GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Matthew Doyle, 28, is facing 1st degree child abuse charges after his 3-month-old infant died on Nov. 17, three days after it was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

On Nov. 14, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call on College Avenue in Gaines Township about the infant. The baby was transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and it later died as a result of the injuries.

Doyle was arraigned on Friday, Nov. 16 and was charged with 1st degree child abuse. He is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $1,000,000 bond.

An autopsy was performed on Nov. 19, the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives plan to meet with the Kent County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 20 to request additional charges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM