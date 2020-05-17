Well-known Grand Rapids priest and chaplain Dennis Morrow dies after battling cancer

He was 72-years-old.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders in the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids along with the Grand Rapids Police Department are mourning the loss of Father Dennis Morrow.

Morrow, was a pastor, historian and chaplain in the West Michigan area for over 40 years.

The Diocese said in a statement "since 1976, Father Morrow has brought the comfort of Christ to the scenes of tragedy through his service as chaplain to the Fire and Police Departments of the City. In addition to his responsibilities as pastor and service as chaplain, he also served as Archivist for the Diocese of Grand Rapids, impressing everyone with his photographic memory and quick recollection of historical events. His life embodied a call to service on behalf of Christ and his people. "

Morrow was 72-years-old and he died after a battle with cancer. Ordained a priest on Aug. 24, 1975 by Bishop Joseph M. Breitenbeck at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew, Morrow served the Church, in parishes in Muskegon, Grand Rapids, and Ludington; as pastor of St. Edward Parish in Lake Odessa from 1984 to 1986, and at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Grand Rapids from 1988 to 1993. He had been pastor of Ss. Peter & Paul Parish in Grand Rapids since 1993.

He also severed as the chaplain for the Grand Rapids Police Department since 1976.

The police department wrote on Facebook, "Father Morrow was a member of our family and will be sorely missed. We pay tribute to his time with us here, and hope to celebrate his life together soon. "

More information on Morrow’s life along funeral arrangements will be available at grdiocese.org

The GRPD is saddened to announce the passing of one of its own. Father Dennis Morrow returned to the Lord this morning after recently celebrating his 72nd birthday. The Chaplin for the department since 1976, Father Morrow was a member of our family and will be sorely missed. We pay tribute to his time with us here, and hope to celebrate his life together soon. Car 910, you are cleared to 10-42 for the last time. God Speed and you will never be forgotten. Posted by Grand Rapids Police Department on Sunday, May 17, 2020

RELATED HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.