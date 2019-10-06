Deputies in Muskegon County say Eric Scott has died after he and his daughter were hit by a farm truck on June 3 in Grant Township.

Scott was battling life-threatening injuries because of the crash, and police said he died on Monday, June 10.

Scott and his 14-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Scott, were walking their dog on the shoulder of Webster Road when they were hit by the truck.

The dog was also killed.

The truck was operated by a 57-year-old Rothbury man.

Scott was the maintenance superintendent with the county road commission.

The cause of the crash is still not known and police are still investigating.

