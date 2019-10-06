Deputies in Muskegon County say a man has died following a crash that happened on June 3rd in Grant Township.

Eric Scott died Monday morning. His 14-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Scott, was killed in the crash.

Police say they were both hit by a farm vehicle while they were on the side of the road walking their dog. The dog was also killed.

Scott was the maintenance superintendent with the county road commission.

The cause of the crash is still not known. Police say their investigation continues.

