Father identifies teen son killed in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The teenager who was shot and killed in Muskegon Wednesday morning has been identified by his father.

14-year-old Demario Spears Jr. was shot and killed around 11 a.m. on Jiroch Street in Muskegon.

Four people—one adult and three juveniles—were arrested in relation to the shooting on Thursday morning.

Police say that Spears was shot in the torso and died on the scene.

Spears' father provided 13 ON YOUR SIDE with pictures of his son, whose 14th birthday was in November of 2022.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

