GRPD: Father stabs daughter's ex-boyfriend during fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his daughter's ex-boyfriend after a fight escalated to violence Monday night.

GRPD said around 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Jefferson Avenue SE and Fair Street SE, which is between Division and Madison on the city's south side.

Once police made it to the scene, they said they found a man suffering a cut to his arm. Authorities described the laceration as serious but non-life-threatening.

Officers not tending to the victim were able to find who they said is the suspect. The man's daughter and the victim in the case were previously dating, police said.

Detectives believe a fight broke out between the father and his daughter's ex, resulting in the man stabbing the other man in the arm.

GRPD said the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

