Fatherhood Conference features local author defining masculinity

Author Jason Wilson's book 'Cry Like A Man' gives adults & kids a new perspective on life

MUSKEGON, Mich — Fathers and their kids are invited to "Cry Like A Man" at the 4th annual Fatherhood Conference in West Michigan.

The virtual event features author Jason Wilson. He shares his life experiences to promote the redefining of masculinity and the way men are perceived in the world.

The Fatherhood Conference is put on by Fathers Matter and Men of Color Read. It is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

You can register by scanning the QR code below or visiting the Men Of Color Read Facebook page.

You can learn more about Jason Wilson and his philosophy here.

