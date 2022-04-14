'FEAR THE BUNNY': Adult egg hunt mixes Easter and horror in Fennville

The ticket will allow participants to get GPS coordinates that then leads them through a one-of-a-kind Easter egg hunt.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — What happens when you mix an Easter egg hunt with a haunted house?

You get "Fear the Bunny," an adult, horror-themed event happening in Fennville.

The Pier Cove Cargo Company is hosting the event on Saturday, April 23rd. Participants will buy their tickets ahead of time, and won't know where to go until the day of the event.

"Let's do an Easter egg hunt at night, but add a little bit of fear to it with zombies and whatever else might be lingering in the forest," said Scott Hageman, Owner of Pier Cove Cargo Company. "You get this little flash light that shines only maybe 4, 5, 6 feet in front of you, there's some spooky things out there. and they'll be waiting. And I think the walk down the bunny trail will be the most terrifying thing."

"We wanted to find a way to get people back out into the Allegan Forest too," said Dylan Hageman, who runs the store with his dad. "There is so much history and so much to appreciate."

Tickets are $25 each and includes an event t-shirt, canvas Easter bag, flashlight and a chance to find eggs, candy and gifts. You must be 21+ to participate in this event.

You can buy tickets in-person through Saturday, April 16th by visiting the Pier Cove Cargo Company store located at: 1817 68th Street, Fennville, Michigan 49408.

The store will open April 15th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on April 16th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After that, you can also get tickets by phone until next Wednesday, April 22nd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily by calling 616-886-3308.

