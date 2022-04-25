'Fear the Bunny' event doesn't go as planned

The organizers of the event are working to make it up to participants who didn't receive the items that were promised with a ticket.

Example video title will go here for this video

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A horror-themed Easter event in Fennville was less than successful over the weekend.

13 ON YOUR SIDE previewed the "Fear the Bunny" event, hosted by Pier Cove Cargo Company, earlier this month. It was advertised as an adult Easter hunt where ticket holders were given GPS coordinates to a spooky location. Once there, participants would search for Easter eggs filled with candy and gifts while being scared by zombies and other creepy creatures.

Turns out, participants were disappointed with how the event was organized.

Viewers contacted 13 ON YOUR SIDE to complain that they didn't receive a bag, flashlight or a t-shirt, which were promised to everyone who bought a ticket.

Dylan Mitchell and his family only stayed for about 25 minutes before going back to their car.

"We were expecting more of a scary, you know, heart racing kind of event. It was more just like a confused, what are we doing kind of thing," Mitchell said. "I feel like it could have been better, a lot better. There's a few things I could have done differently. But overall, we were pretty disappointed in how it went."

Despite the disappointment, Mitchell didn't think it was done purposefully.

"I don't think they were trying to scam anyone. I think they were really gonna try to you know, pull this off, make it really awesome, you know, a fun night, I just don't think it worked out the way they wanted it to," he said.

The organizer, Pier Cove Cargo Company owner Scott Hageman, sent us a statement that says, in part:

"I'm pretty devastated about this. This wasn't supposed to be a big Hollywood production. Just some adult fun at night with some zombies and a few other scary things."

Hageman also said that some participants showed up announced, leading to shortages in the items. He adds that anyone who didn't receive a bag, flashlight or the correct size t-shirt can reach out to him and have the missing items mailed to them.

Pier Cove Cargo Company opens the weekend of May 21.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.