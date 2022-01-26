FedEx semi-truck slides off Indiana bridge, dangles over railroad tracks

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, crews were continuing to raise the semi-trailer back up onto the road.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Investigators said slick roads played a role in a crash that left a FedEx semi-truck hanging off the side of an overpass in northern Indiana early Wednesday morning.

The trailer was dangling off the bridge over a set of railroad tracks below. Police rushed to the scene in Mishawaka.

Indiana State Police said the Toll Road bridge was slick at the time of the crash.

Luckily, no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was uninjured.

Crews were working to get the truck back up on the road.

Bridges are very slick this morning. Both these vehicles lost control on slick bridges and ran off the Toll Road. #SlowDown and #DriveSafe. #INwx pic.twitter.com/RetmxgRsGy — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) January 26, 2022

By Wednesday afternoon, ISP told drivers to continue to expect delays as they headed east on the Toll Road near Mishawaka exit 83.

The delays were due to crews continuing to raise the semi-trailer from the railroad tracks.