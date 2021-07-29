x
Feds seek money in Nassar's prison account for restitution

They say he has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. prosecutors are asking a judge to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence. 

They say the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago.

Nassar owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment. The Washington Post first disclosed the court filing.

