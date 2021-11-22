‘Felons Feeding Families’: Dispensaries partner to give 100 turkeys to families in need

"We wanted to do something that might make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday a bit easier for anyone in need," said Casey Kornoelje, owner of Pharmhouse Wellness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the spirit of giving back, two cannabis dispensaries in Michigan are partnering to distribute 100 free turkeys for those in need.

Grand Rapids dispensary Pharmhouse Wellness, owned by Casey Kornoelje, has partnered with Lansing-based Redemption Cannabis, owned by Ryan Basore, to launch their “Felons Feeding Families” event. The name comes from the businesses’ owners, who were both previously charged with marijuana-related felonies before the drug became legal in Michigan.

“It’s been a rough year for people everywhere with the pandemic and we wanted to do something that might make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday a bit easier for anyone in need," said Kornoelje. "It’s important for people to know that a cannabis business is not that different than any other business when it comes to supporting the people in our community. Providing this traditional part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor.”

Pharmhouse Wellness has a history of investing in their community, with nearly $33,000 given back to the West Wealthy neighborhood.

Anyone interested in receiving a turkey can stop by Pharmhouse Wellness at 831 Wealthy Street SW in Grand Rapids on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Anyone over 18 can claim a turkey while supplies last.

Customers at the shop will also receive a free marijuana product from Redemption Cannabis.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.