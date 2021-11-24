Felons Feeding Families giving away 100 turkeys to those in need

Anyone is invited to stop in to Pharmhouse Wellness on 831 Wealthy Street SW until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pharmhouse Wellness and Redemption Cannabis are teaming up this Thanksgiving to feed families in need.

Felons Feeding Families is offering 100 free turkeys to anyone in need until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pharmhouse Wellness on 831 Wealthy Street SW.

Pharmhouse Wellness owner Casey Kornoelje and Ryan Basore, owner of Redemption Cannabis, are both former felons. Both were charged with marijuana crimes before the plant became legal in Michigan.

Despite those charges, both Kornoelje and Basore have made a name for themselves and found a way to give back to their community.

“It’s been a rough year for people everywhere with the pandemic and we wanted to do something that might make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday a bit easier for anyone in need. It’s important for people to know that a cannabis business is not that different than any other business when it comes to supporting the people in our community. Providing this traditional part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor,” said Kornoelje.

In addition to the turkeys, customers at the shop will receive a free cannabis pre-roll from Redemption Cannabis.

Turkeys will be given to anyone 18 years of age or older.

