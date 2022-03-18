Fenner Rd. in Muskegon County to open for camping season

After major rainfall in 2020 caused part of the road to collapse, the new bridge over Green Creek is slated to be finished by camping season.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — After nearly two years, Fenner Rd. in Muskegon County is set to reopen in time for camping season.

The road collapsed in May of 2020 after several days of heavy rain caused two culverts that were located under the road to fail.

The construction project to repair the road has run in to several barriers since 2020. According to a statement in June of 2021 by the Muskegon County Road Commission (MCRC), the project has been delayed in part because of permits. Because the bridge spans over the named Green Creek, permits were required from the federal and state governments.

The new bridge over Green Creek is constructed of timber and designed to withstand a 100-year storm. Wood was chosen as the material for the bridge because it was a more cost effective construction. The timber bridge is expected to last a "lifetime," according to Maintenance Superintendent for the MCRC, Andrew Nichols.

The timber bridge will be paved and will look like a normal road over Green Creek once it is completed.

Nichols believes that the bridge should be completed sometime in the next two weeks, but paving the road and bridge probably wouldn't happen until sometime in May.

There is no official completion date for the project, but it is expected to be open in time for camping season.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.