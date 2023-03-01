Allegan County animal rescue in danger of closing if it can't buy property its been renting

For the Sake of Being Humane Animal Rescue in Fennville needs to raise $17,500 by March 31st to remain open.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — More than 50 dogs are in danger of losing their homes at the end of this month, because a shelter in Allegan County is on the brink of closing.

For the Sake of Being Humane Animal Rescue has been in Fennville since 2019, operating in the same facility for four years. But now, unforeseen circumstances have made the shelter's future uncertain.

Ashlynn Cluchey started rescuing dogs right out of high school.

"It was kind of an accident," says Cluchey.

She just has a passion for animals. Specifically, dogs some may call unadoptable.

"The imperfect dogs is what I like to call them, but they're perfect to us," says Cluchey.

Cluchey takes in dogs other shelters have a hard time adopting out, requiring specific environments to thrive.

"They might not get along with other dogs or cats, might not be a good fit for kids, might need a fenced in yard," she explains.

After four years renting their current location in Fennville, they've now been asked to buy the property or leave.

"We were kind of blindsided by it," says Cluchey.

The required cost, $17,500. A steep number, but one Cluchey says is worth it to keep the dogs in a familiar location.

"Not only would they be stressed, but I think a lot of their behavioral issues might get worse," says Cluchey.

And potentially even save their lives.

"As much as I don't want to say that we'd have to put them down, realistically, I don't know what else we would do," says Cluchey. "Definitely I don't want to do that."

As she asks for donations, Cluchey says this is a cause she won't give up on.

"We kind of have to fight to stay here," she says. "Because I don't want to know what happens if we can't."

Donations can be made in several different ways:

-Check or Cash donations: You may mail a donation to 2525 68th Street, Fennville, Michigan, 49408. All checks can be made out to the rescue.

More information can be found on Facebook by clicking here.

