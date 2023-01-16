Fennville superintendent speaks on sisters killed in suspected murder-suicide

The Fennville School District has opened its doors for services for the two daughters and mother killed on Jan. 7.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Hagger sisters were described as quiet, kind and loving, the exact students that teachers would love to have.

Sunday afternoon's visitation and Monday's funeral will be meant to reflect that love.

"Speaking to the family, they just talk about how they are going to be so sorely missed, because of how deeply they were loved," said Fennville Superintendent Jim Greydanus.

Greydanus told 13 ON YOUR SIDE about the love the Fennville Community shares for Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger.

On Jan. 7, Mackenzie, who was in fourth grade, eighth grader Autumn and their mother, Cindy Clouse, were shot to death inside their Lee Township home.

Investigators suspect that Roger Kyle Hagger was responsible for murdering the girls before killing himself.

Now as the community tries to heal, the school district says they've offered resources, like counselors, to their students and staff to help them through the trauma of losing two of their own.

"Students had the opportunity if they wanted to speak with someone to sign up and then those forms were collected and then students were grouped in friend groups or activity groups, or some of them to be seen individually so that throughout the course of the day everyone had the opportunity to speak to someone," said Greydanus.

Greydanus said although they are working to move forward from the devastating loss, the Hagger sisters won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"They could be counted on to be doing the right thing, to be setting an example for others," said Greydanus. "They were loving, they were kind, I've heard them described as the ideal student. What every teacher would like to have in their classroom."

The funeral for Cindy, Mackenzie and Autumn will be at Fennville High School Gymnasium at 11 a.m. on Monday.

