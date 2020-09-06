Fennville woman killed in rollover crash

The crash is still under investigation.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Fennville woman is dead after a rollover crash in Allegan County Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on 62nd Street, south of 109th Avenue in Casco Township on Tuesday, June 9.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Department said the 39-year-old appeared to have lost control of her vehicle. It left the road, rolled over and ended up against some trees. The Fenville woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

There was a second person in the vehicle. The South Haven Area Emergency Services said that person suffered some injuries.

The sheriff's office said the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. South Haven Area Emergency Services and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.

