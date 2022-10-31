Though it’s been shown as a “hidden danger” this Halloween, the colorful variant of fentanyl is not something that should be a concern for parents.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While fentanyl is a deadly drug, the odds of it being passed out this Halloween are highly unlikely, authorities said.

“I have not heard of any items such as fentanyl being passed off as candy to kids for free,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “The more common thing that I would be concerned with are the wrappers -- have they been tampered with? And that even in my career in law enforcement -- it's just not a thing. Something always to be mindful of, but I have not seen it in my career.”

In the national landscape, news stories have presented fears of how multi-colored, or “rainbow” fentanyl is cause for concern for trick-or-treaters, and that parents should be vigilant. DeWitt said parents should be cautious but in a different way.

From a business standpoint too, for a market that relies on profit, DeWitt adds that she doesn’t foresee drug dealers giving their product for free.

“I think tampering is maybe something that is sensationalized and most-talked about, however, I have bigger concerns when it comes to just the overall safety of kids,” DeWitt said. “And that is, how are they walking on the street? … Are you selecting streets that are lighted where they're easily seen? Do they have reflective material on their costume that when headlight does hit them that you know, is there more readily visible?”

DeWitt suggests that trick-or-treaters start while there is still daylight. He adds that drivers too should be extra-observant.

“You just got to be mindful of who's walking on the side of the road,” DeWitt said. “Always anticipate that that person or that child may obviously dark out not realizing that a car is coming and just be ever more cognizant of what's going on around you.”

