Michigan university defends prof's suspension over video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan university is defending its decision to suspend a professor over a profanity-filled video.

Ferris State University says the unusual welcome message made for Barry Mehler's history students isn’t protected by the First Amendment. Attorneys for Ferris State say some students quit Barry Mehler’s classes because of his remarks.

Mehler was suspended with pay in January and told he was being investigated for violation of campus policies. Mehler responded with a lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for March 7.

During a 14-minute video to herald the new term, Mehler frequently used profanities. He says he was performing when he used provocative language and just wanted to "get their juices flowing.”

