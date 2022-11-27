x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash

Deputies say the driver was attempting to avoid a deer that was crossing the road.
Credit: Adobe

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.

Deputies say the Ferris State University student suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Looking for top-notch snacks? Visit Popnotch Goods in Grand Rapids

Before You Leave, Check This Out