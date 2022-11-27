18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash

Deputies say the driver was attempting to avoid a deer that was crossing the road.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.

Deputies say the Ferris State University student suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

