Ferris State University student dies after on-campus apartment fire

She made the ultimately gift through the Gift of Life as an organ donor.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Ferris State University student has died following an on-campus apartment fire last month.

The fire happened on Saturday, Jan. 17 at an apartment on Cardinal Court. FSU Police arrived on scene and attempted to gain entry into the apartment, but the door was obstructed. Fire personnel arrived on scene and began the fire attack and simultaneously made entry and began search for any occupant.

Alisha Jaynes, 22, was located by fire personnel in the bathroom of the apartment. She was unconscious at the time and was removed from the apartment and taken to the hospital.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Jaynes was treated for burns and smoke inhalation and experience multiple medical setbacks associated with her injuries. She was placed on life support but her condition did not improve.

Jaynes passed away Monday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Health – Butterworth Campus. She made the ultimately through the Gift of Life as an organ donor.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.