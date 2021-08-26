Ferris State University welcomes students back for the 2021-22 school year

For the time being, masks are required inside all campus buildings.

Excitement filled the air at Ferris State University Wednesday as students began moving in for the 2021-22 academic year. In the next several days, the school is welcoming some 3,000 students.

Similar to last year, the move-in process is looking a little different than normal, with students being welcomed over a span of multiple days to limit crowds. Those involved in the moving processes are also being tested for COVID-19.

For the time being, masks are required inside all campus buildings. And while multiple COVID-19 precautions are in place, students are excited to experience more of the campus life this year. Last school year, all move-in activities were virtual. This year, they are in person.

Unlike other schools including Grand Valley State University, Ferris is not requiring its student and staff to get the vaccine. However, the school is encouraging it and offering incentives. Those who get the shot are being entered for a chance to win cash prices, free meal plans, apple products and more.

