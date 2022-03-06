The COVID-19 pandemic put the event on hold for two years in a row.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Big crowds are expected at a big event that's back in Grand Rapids this weekend. Festival of the Arts is returning to downtown to kick off the summer for the first time since 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the event on hold for two years in a row, and now, both first-time and returning vendors are excited to be there.

"It's just great to be able to talk to people, to see people not wearing a face mask, to see their smiles," Nancy Guero with Guelaguetza Designs says.

This year at the Festival of the Arts is some kind of first for a lot of vendors. For Guero, this year is her debut at this event, selling handmade items from more than 80 different workshops in Mexico.

Her small business is among more than 50 other vendors.

"It's really exciting to be able to share part of Mexican culture with those communities because we usually like our main marketing are like the Latino population. So we just love sharing with other communities what we have in here," she says.

It's Hides and Stitches first show since the start of the pandemic. The small business specializes in leather goods and jewelry.

"It's fun. It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun," Dan Garbowitz says. "It's really nice to be around people and to see downtown kind of hopping."

Cutting Edge Steelworks is a returning vendor to Festival, and some vendors say they missed the opportunity to share their work with the community while this event and others took a pause during the pandemic.

"I think it's one of those things of, you know, we can't compete with Amazon prices, but we offer very unique pieces that you can't find everywhere else," Maggie Oudsema says.

Festival isn't just full of art, but there's music too. Multiple stages throughout downtown will feature dozens of different bands and musicians from all genres. And there's the food to look forward to as well.

"I'm really excited about the food this year," Volunteer Chrissty Petrie says. "So we weren't able to get a lot of the returning vendors. But they've got some great food trucks, which I think is a nice little addition because I know they like to think of themselves as artists as well."

You can find a complete guide to Festival of the Arts here.

