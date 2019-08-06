GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers at the Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids are hoping the good weather so far this weekend will continue into Sunday evening.

“This is perfect,” executive director David Abbott was saying Friday night. “Couldn't be more beautiful weather.”

The 50th Festival of the Arts was officially opened with a ceremony Friday evening in Calder Plaza. The festival is held every June to celebrate the installation of the Calder sculpture near city hall in 1969. Along with Calder’s La Grande Vitesse, the festival showcases art, music, dance and food.

People who have attended all 50 festivals say it has evolved over the years.

“It is much, much bigger and more exciting,” says artist Alix Bartnick. “Tons more people come, and there is much better art.”

Alix Bartnick says she has been to all 50 festivals, and so has Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. At their famous food booth, they sell Souvlaki also known as “meat on a stick.” They have not missed a year since 1969 and the line at their booth is always one of the longest.

The festival continues through 8 p.m. Sunday.

