MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Museum of Art’s 14th Festival of Trees started Wednesday Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 2, 2018.

MMA volunteers and staff transformed gallery spaces with festively designed Christmas trees and decorations, many of which can be purchased through silent auction during the Festival of Trees.

This community holiday tradition includes special events, holiday music, and visits with Santa.

The theme of the 2018 event is “A Fantastical Holiday Adventure.”

Funds raised through tree and decoration sales, raffles, sponsorships, and ticket sales benefit the museum.

The Festival is closed on Thanksgiving and open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 on Sundays.

Family Day will take place on Friday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa will stop in for a visit from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Breakfast is planned for Saturday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 – 10:30 am.

