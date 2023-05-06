This year's final Teacher of the Week doesn't let students leave each day without saying 'I love you'

We’ve reached our final Teacher of the Week this school year. Katie Payne says her students are like her own children, and that it’s tough to see them go.

RAVENNA, Mich. — We’ve reached our final Teacher of the Week this school year. She’s a teacher who told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the last week of school was an emotional one. Katie Payne says her students are like her own children, and that it’s tough to see them go.

“It’s a great place to be and I couldn’t imagine working in another district other than Ravenna.”

Our latest Teacher of the Week works for Beechnau Elementary.

“Beechnau Friendly Neighborhood Elementary,” said principal Rob Nista, smiling.

“Beechnau really is a family. Like, I have a lot of my best friends – work here, and so, I don’t consider them just friends. They’re really family,” said Payne.

She also has actual family members with her at school. Her sister is also a teacher at Beechnau.

Payne explained that, “It’s nice having Mary here because I know if I ever need anything I know I can call her. Like, when I need a coffee.” Laughing, she also pointed out that, “I have some of my friends’ kids and I have my niece in my class.”

The school’s principal told our cameras why this teacher is so deserving of the honor.

“She’s really worked hard to build a culture with the students and with the staff and bring everyone together. Just a great teacher, leader. I thought what a neat recognition for someone who works so hard.”

Payne added that, “I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. It’s something that I’ve just never questioned, I guess,” and that, “this is where I grew up and so it’s kind of nice to be back.”

She’s been teaching for about 10 years, and has worked with different age groups. So, she’s had some students over multiple years.

“They never leave a day without me telling them that I love them because I truly feel like they are mine,” said Payne as she pointed out that, “It’s going to be rough this week. It’s already been kind of rough. I’ve already been crying about it.”

She also said, “It’s just nice to know that people appreciate you.”

“Our teachers are such hardworking people,” said Nista, who encouraged others to show appreciation. “I tell you what, if you get a chance to thank a teacher or a staff member at an elementary, middle school or high school, boy you should probably go out of your way to do that.”

Turning to her students, Payne said, “Just remember you guys always have to come back, right?”

