Finding Furever Homes: Empty the Shelters taking place in early May

MICHIGAN, USA — Are you looking to adopt a furry friend? Early May just might be the perfect time, as Grand Rapids-based Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) is again aiming to Empty the Shelters.

During the five-day long event, happening May 5-9, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less at 200 participating shelters and rescues in 36 states. In Michigan, 14 shelters are participating.

In 2020, BPF found forever homes for 18,359 pets. And since its inception in 2016, the Empty the Shelters program has helped 49,360 pets find homes.

“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said BPF Founder Cathy Bissell. “Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved…our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit the Bissell Pet Foundation website for their local shelter’s participation guidelines and COVID hours.

