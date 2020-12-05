Virtually fresh

Finnish-style Reko Farmer's Market opens in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the weather warms up so does the summer growing season. That means fresh local produce. But with the current social distancing guidelines it makes it a little trickier to visit your local farmer's market

Heather Anderson with Green Wagon Farm rallied together some local farms to launch a Finnish-style concept called ‘REKO’. It's a Facebook-based sales model where each week, small-scale, sustainable farmers & producers post available products to a public Facebook group, managing their own sales from comments or their online stores.

Heather Anderson, Farm Manager at Green Wagon says “We first heard of REKO at the Northern Michigan Farm Conference in 2019 from Swedish farmer Richard Perkins. There are so many great things about REKO for the consumer, but for us, the presale market is efficient, eliminates wasted product we might have at the end of a slow day at the farmers market, and requires virtually no setup or tear-down.”

You'll be able to get all of your favorite Farmer's Market items from fruits and veggies, to meat and cheese, honey and jams and much more. And the best part is you do it all from the comfort of your own home.

REKO is set up for no-contact pickup, requiring social distancing and masks for all shoppers and producers and pre-payment options for most vendors.

You can find a list of vendors at rekomarket.com . Availability will be posted weekly on the Facebook group and you don't have to have a Facebook account to order. The Facebook group pages are Holland | Ada.

You need to place your order prior to the deadline and pick up during designated times.

The REKO Markets are Thursday from 3-3:30 in Ada at The Community Church and from 12-1 in Holland at the Holland Town Center and plan to continue year-round.

