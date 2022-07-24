Historic building that went up in flames in Ottawa Co. won't stop upcoming fair

A historic building in Ottawa County caught fire overnight while severe storms made their way through West Michigan.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Michigan — A historic building in Ottawa County caught fire overnight while severe storms made their way through West Michigan.

The Park Township Fire Department says the fire at the Park Township Community Center began around 10:30 p.m. at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

Chief Scott Gamby says they noticed it by chance while driving back from another call they had answered.

"We noticed a huge haze, smoke and the smell of smoke right by the fairgrounds," he says.

If considered a total loss, it will be a big hit to Park Township. The building opened in 1937,even built from bricks made in Ottawa County.

"It is a real big community icon," says Gamby.

When fire crews arrived on scene they saw the inside of the building was completely engulfed in flames, on each floor of the building. Fighting the flames had to pause for a time while lightning moved through the area.

"When lightning moves in we have to lower the ladder truck," says Gamby. "So the fire had a chance to reset itself."

Officials say they even had to take a moment when entering the building, as more complications arrived due to the extreme heat. They did not want to risk putting any of their firefighters in harms way.

The fire chief said the exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, but believes it was from a lightening strike that hit the top of the building.

"I believe it was burning on the roof area, burned through there, fell in the second floor, burned through the basketball court area and then fell into the basement," says Gamby.

Jeff Myaard, president of the Ottawa County Fair, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he's glad no one got hurt.

Despite the fire, the Ottawa County Fair slated to start on Monday, will go on as planned, with a few minor adjustments. One of those adjustments will be a small stage that was being an adjacent to the building being moved to another location.

The fair begins on Monday at 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday night.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.