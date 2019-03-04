IONIA, Mich. — Firefighters were dispatched Wednesday evening to a structure fire that shutdown a road near Ionia in Orange Township.

Ionia County Central Dispatch said Grand River Avenue between Kelsey Highway and Sunfield Highway was shutdown because of the fire.

The fire happened at Reed & Hoppes Towing & Equipment on the 2600 block of E. Grand River Avenue. An employee said another fire happened at the same location in 2015.

Smoke and flames were visible from I-96, which runs parallel to Grand River Avenue.

Dispatch posted on Facebook telling drivers to avoid the area.

Fire crews were called around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Video and pictures were sent to us. Dispatch said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

