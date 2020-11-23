Fire breaks out at Allegan County barn

It's not clear yet what started the fire.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Allegan County are working to put out a fire that break out at a barn early Monday morning.

It happened at a barn in the 4200 block of 125th Avenue.

Allegan County Dispatch said roads were currently closed down.

It's not clear yet what started the fire, but authorities did confirm that six chickens were inside the barn and were saved.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

