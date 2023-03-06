Fire breaks out at Padnos in Holland

Officials believe no one is injured and the fire is under control, but the fire may take several hours to extinguish due to the materials involved.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire broke out at Padnos headquarters in Holland, Ottawa County dispatch confirms.

Officials say the fire started at the location on 8th Street Saturday afternoon. They believe no one is injured and the fire is under control, but the fire may take several hours to extinguish due to the materials involved.

Padnos is a recycling center with locations all over West Michigan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

