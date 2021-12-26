Crews respond to fire at Montague business for the second night in a row

It is unknown what the extent of the damage is after Sunday nights fire, or what started the fire again.

MONTAGUE, Mich. — Multiple fire departments are on scene at Whitehall Products in Montague after it caught fire for the second night in a row.

Flames could be scene coming from the building around 9:45 p.m. according to multiple social media videos posted to Facebook.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is on scene working to learn more.

Saturday night, Montague Fire District posted to their Facebook page after a fire had started at Whitehall Products. They said they were able to preserve multiple areas of the building Saturday.

It is unknown what the extent of the damage is after Sunday nights fire, or what started the fire again.

Christmas night we had a commercial fire in the downtown area. Our crew along with mutual aid did an outstanding job to... Posted by Montague Fire District on Sunday, December 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.