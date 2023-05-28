x
Firefighters respond to Grand Rapids garage fire

There were no reported injuries. Nineteen firefighters were on-site working on extinguishing the flames.
Credit: Collin Callaway, 13 ON YOUR SIDE
A fire burned the garage of Grand Rapids home Sunday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire severely damaged the garage of a Grand Rapids home, the Battalion Chief told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The fire started Sunday around 5:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dawes Avenue. 

Credit: Collin Callaway, 13 ON YOUR SIDE
A fire severely damaged the garage of a Grand Rapids home.

There were no reported injuries. Nineteen firefighters were on-site working on extinguishing the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

