Firefighters respond to Grand Rapids garage fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire severely damaged the garage of a Grand Rapids home, the Battalion Chief told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The fire started Sunday around 5:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dawes Avenue.

There were no reported injuries. Nineteen firefighters were on-site working on extinguishing the flames.

