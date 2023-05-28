Firefighters respond to Grand Rapids garage fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire severely damaged the garage of a Grand Rapids home, the Battalion Chief told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
The fire started Sunday around 5:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dawes Avenue.
There were no reported injuries. Nineteen firefighters were on-site working on extinguishing the flames.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
