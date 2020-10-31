Fire crews extinguish mobile home fire in Holland

Crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Just before 11 p.m. Friday, the Holland Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Lincoln Avenue near Lincolnshire Drive.

Callers reported smoke coming from the roof of a mobile home. Responding fire crews began working on extinguishing the fire and searching the home for potential occupants.

Their search revealed that there were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire. Crews quickly put the fire out but stayed on site for about an hour and a half, putting out hot spots.

There was significant damage to the home but no one was injured.

