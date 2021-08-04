x
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in GR

Everybody inside was able to make it out safely.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Grand Rapids’ northwest side early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at a home on Sibley Street. Firefighters on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the fire started in the dryer, but crews were able to put it out quickly .

