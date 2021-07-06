Fire crews responding to ammonia leak at Wyoming business

The Grand Rapids Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team is responding to a business in Wyoming for an anhydrous ammonia leak.

WYOMING, Mich — The Grand Rapids Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team is responding to a business in Wyoming for an anhydrous ammonia leak.

Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 posted about the incident on Facebook, saying it is taking place in the 500 block of 32nd Street SE.

HAZMAT ASSIGNMENT: Grand Rapids FD Hazardous Materials Team is responding into the City of Wyoming for an anhydrous... Posted by Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Information is limited at this time. This story will be updated as more information is released.

**This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.