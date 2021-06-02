Fire damages home in Geneva Township

Police say the fire was confined to a bedroom and that all the occupants were able to safely evacuate the home.

A fire damaged a Geneva Township home Friday night.

The incident happened at a home located on 67th Street near 18th Avenue. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the fire at around 9 p.m.

Police say the fire was confined to a bedroom and that all the occupants were able to safely evacuate the home. Mutual aid was provided by the Bangor Community and Columbia Township fire departments.

SHAES said this was the second significant residential fire in its jurisdiction this week. It said that residents need to be especially alert to the potential for fires due to current and predicted extreme cold temperatures.

