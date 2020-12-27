Fire damages house in Allegan County

First responders said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Sunday morning fire caused extensive damage to a home in Casco Township.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the house, located near 60th Street and 104th Avenue, at around 8:45 a.m.

First responders said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire; a neighbor called it in. Upon arrival, the rear of the house was totally engulfed in flames. It then spread throughout the two-story structure.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is under investigation. Police said no injuries were reported.

Crews respond to Casco Township fire 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.