Fire damages unoccupied Van Buren County home

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Crews are investigating after a fire left a Van Buren County home with extensive damage.

It happened just after 10:10 a.m. at a home located at 20900 County Road 380 in Geneva Township, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

The fire was reported by a passerby, SHAES said. The two-story building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

SHAES said help from other departments was needed Tuesday morning to combat the fire. Bangor Community Fire and Columbia Town Fire were called to the scene. Water also needed to be shuttled to the area.

The residence was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured in the incident. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the now displaced residents of the home.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined and is still under investigation.

