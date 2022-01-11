Fire officials say occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire destroyed the attached garage of a home in northeast Grand Rapids late Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Waldorn Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says multiple engines were called in to try to contain the fire.

There were people inside the home, but it's not clear how many. GRFD says the occupants were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but it's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

The fire destroyed the garage and damaged the home.

GRFD has not released a suspected cause behind the fire.

