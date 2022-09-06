Authorities say there have been reports of any deaths or injuries to the animals inside the barn

HOLLAND, Mich. — An overnight fire has destroyed a barn at the historic Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland.

Ottawa County Dispatch confirms to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the fire was called in shortly after 12:30 a.m. and by the time firefighters got there, the barn was fully involved.

They say it took just over 45 minutes for firefighters to knock down the fire.

The barn was home to several animals, but authorities say they have received no reports of death or injuries to any humans or animals.

A witness who posted images of the fire on Facebook says bystanders were able to free some of the animals shortly after the fire began.

It's not clear what started the fire and crews are still on scene.

