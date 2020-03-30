An overnight fire destroyed a home in Rockford early Monday morning.
Several fire departments responded to a mobile home off Ravenwood Lane in the Woodland Estates community.
When 13 On Your Side crews arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m., flames had fully engulfed the home.
Kent County Central Dispatch confirms the home is a total loss.
It's not clear if anyone was in the home or if anyone was injured.
