An overnight fire destroyed a home in Rockford early Monday morning.

Several fire departments responded to a mobile home off Ravenwood Lane in the Woodland Estates community.

When 13 On Your Side crews arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m., flames had fully engulfed the home.

Kent County Central Dispatch confirms the home is a total loss.

It's not clear if anyone was in the home or if anyone was injured.

