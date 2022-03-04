'Church is the people': Congregation staying strong after fire destroys their church

Flames raged for 16 hours, tearing down every structure in the First Reformed Church in Ravenna — everything but the church's cross.

RAVENNA, Mich. — Crews battled for 16 hours as flames raged and embers ripped apart the First Reformed Church in Ravenna Saturday night. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but nobody was hurt. By the time the fire was finally extinguished, Sunday morning service was halfway through.

The service moved less than a quarter mile away to St. Catherine's. Volunteers helped set up chairs in the gymnasium, enough to fit more than 100 churchgoers awaiting a message from Pastor Steve VanerWoude.

"I was a mess this morning," VanderWoude said. Earlier in the week, the leader of First Reformed was planning to base his sermon on the story of Samson from the Book of Judges. "The thing that hits me in that story of Samson is that the temple came down."

Instead, he chose to speak from the heart, and take a message from Paul. He asked everyone to look at the rubble, which at the time, fire crews were still spraying with water. Among all the destruction stands a cross, untouched by flame, standing out against the hazy sky.

"That cross is still standing. He’s reminding us that I’m still standing," VanderWoude said. "God’s still at work and we’re not done."

As the service came to a close, hugs and tears flowed like water. VanderWoude along with many other church members spoke about the importance of memories rather than things. Countless people shared stories of baptisms, weddings, youth programs and other happy memories from their past, all held within the walls of the smoldering church.

"You really feel hurt by it," said Arden Eadie, who's been a member for 47 years. He married his wife at the church, where she's been going to services for the past 6 decades. "It’s a tragedy, but it’s not the end. Buildings can be rebuilt."

"I had two siblings get married in this church before I even came," said youth director Paul Wetmore. "That’s not on paper, those are cherished memories my family will keep. They will always be there."

VanderWoude says the church was fully insured, but labor and material costs are likely to keep First Reformed from having a place to call home for the next few years. He plans to host services across the street at St. Catherine's in the interim.

Members of First Reformed in Ravenna look over the rubble of their church 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.