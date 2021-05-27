Fire destroys stable, barns at Kentwood nonprofit

Authorities said the fire was knocked out after about two hours, and no people or horses were injured.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Everyone is safe after a fire destroyed barns and stables Wednesday in Kentwood.

The fire started at around 5 p.m. at Equine Assisted Development, located on 32nd Street. The farm is a non-profit organization that offers horse therapy services.

Authorities said the fire was knocked out after about two hours, and no people or horses were injured.

Today was devastating. Our beloved stable and barns are gone. (No one was hurt and all the horses are OK) We are in... Posted by Equine Assisted Development on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the farm said, “Today was devastating. Our beloved stable and barns are gone” … “Thank you everyone in our community who has stepped forward and asked how they can help.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the farm, which said the money will be used to help the horses and to continue regular programming.

