Fire destroys stable, barns at Kentwood nonprofit

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Everyone is safe after a fire destroyed barns and stables Wednesday in Kentwood.
The fire started at around 5 p.m. at Equine Assisted Development, located on 32nd Street. The farm is a non-profit organization that offers horse therapy services.
Authorities said the fire was knocked out after about two hours, and no people or horses were injured.
In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the farm said, “Today was devastating. Our beloved stable and barns are gone” … “Thank you everyone in our community who has stepped forward and asked how they can help.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for the farm, which said the money will be used to help the horses and to continue regular programming.
Equine Assisted Development Fire
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.