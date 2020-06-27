Fire extinguished at Deleeuw Lumber building

Nobody was injured in the fire or during the fire response.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Holland Township and Park Township Fire Departments responded to a commercial fire Saturday afternoon in Holland Township.

According to a press release, a passerby called 911 at 3:47 p.m. after seeing flames coming from a building located at 79 James Street.

Ottawa County Deputies arrived on the scene to assist fire personnel. They said the structure involved in the fire is owned by Deleeuw Lumber and is used for wood finishing.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and was mostly empty, according to the press release. A majority of the damage will be to the cement building itself.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, but fire personnel reported nothing suspicious that would lead to an immediate criminal investigation.

